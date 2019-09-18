Bayelsa senator leaves PDP for APC

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barigha-Amange, who is a founding member of the PDP, on Wednesday submitted a letter acknowledged by the APC Chairman in Ward II, Nembe Local Government Area (LGA), Nembe at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja through the Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

He attributed the decision for leaving the PDP to the alleged authoritarian attitude of Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa whom he accused of solely nominating 105 councillors and eight chairmen in the oil rich state.

The former federal lawmaker added that he decided to pitch his tent with the APC to free Bayelsans on November 16, 2019.

He said the APC would win the forthcoming governorship with APC’s dominance in three LGAs compared to PDP’s two councils, adding that the remaining three would be equally contested by the two political parties.

He said, “Today, I can tell you that the candidate of APC, David Lyon comes from Southern Ijaw LGA. That is the Local government with the highest voting strength. Definitely, that local government is for APC. I come from Nembe LGA and by my joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. And I also assisted APC in winning my own Senatorial district in the last election. I also assisted APC in winning House of Representatives seat during the February election.

“So, those three LGAs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LGA to PDP because their candidate is from there. Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from will be donated to the present governor because his running mate is from Sagbama LGA.

“Where the governor comes from, is where he picks running mate to PDP candidate. The question is, what will other LGAs do? We can still donate that to him, so, we are taking three, they are taking two. The remaining LGAs is 50/50.”

The APC acting National Secretary, who received the defector on behalf of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, urged him to use his political strength to secure victory for his new party in the coming election.

Mr Giadom said the defector would be given a befitting reception.

