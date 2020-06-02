Bayelsa records second COVID-19 death

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19 has confirmed a second fatality in the fight against ravaging coronavirus in the state.

The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health and member of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Jones Stowe, while confirming the patient’s death in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said the victim was also presented with signs suggestive of kidney disease.

He said: “We regret to announce the second COVID-19 related death in Bayelsa State.

“He was a middle-age Bayelsan who presented at one of our public hospitals a week ago critically ill with signs suggestive of kidney disease.

“He was thus being managed as such and had had some sessions of dialysis.

“Further clinical investigations revealed he also had signs suggestive of a possible COVID-19 infection.

“Samples were thus collected from him which returned positive for COVID-19.”

Dr. Stowe said the test result of the deceased was among the nine positive results announced by the NCDC for Bayelsa on the 31st of May 2020.

“He was still due for a final session of dialysis on Monday the 1st of June, 2020.

“However, he passed away on the night of 31st of May, 2020.

“He has been buried by the COVID-19 Safe Burial Team witnessed by relatives and friends,” he added.

Daily Trust reports that the country recorded 12 new fatalities as a result of the virus in the country on Monday.

With the 12 additional fatalities, Nigeria has now recorded 299 fatalities, data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed.

