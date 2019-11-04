Bayelsa poll: INEC trains blind voters on use of technology

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has trained visually impaired persons on the use of new technology, called ‘Braille Ballot Guide’ to aid them in choosing their preferred party to vote for during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in charge of Bayelsa State, Pastor Monday Tom Udo, while declaring the training open in Yenagoa on Monday, explained that the commission introduced the device to make persons with disabilities take part in the election, stressing that it’s their constitution rights to do so.

Udo also urged over 100 visually impaired persons, who attended the training, to endeavour to go out during the election day and exercise their franchise, disclosing that INEC had made adequate arrangements to help them participate in the election.

He said: “This initiative is to make sure that those with disabilities are part of Nigerian elections and we are very happy in Bayelsa INEC as we are being proactive.

“That is why I thank the development partners that collaborated with us to ensure that persons with disabilities now have a voice to be heard, so that their situation cannot stop them from doing the normal things that others are doing.

“We have arranged that, in every polling unit a physical challenged person attends, he must be given first chance to vote, he must be given a different line to queue, that is to show our passion to make them be part of the election.”

