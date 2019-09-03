Bayelsa PDP primary: Aspirant denies luring delegates

ADVERTISEMENT

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Pastor Keniebi Okoko, has denied allegation by the state party leadership that he was sending fake alerts to bank accounts of delegates to lure them to vote for him in today’s party primary in the state.

Okoko, who is one of the 21 governorship aspirants in the state jostling for the party’s ticket for the November 16 election, said yesterday in a statement he personally signed in Yenagoa that throughout his 13 years in the business world, he has never been associated with fraudulent acts.

Bayelsa State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas, had raised alarm that some aspirants, including Okoko, were sending fake bank alerts to delegates to induce them to vote in their favour, a situation which, he said, was contrary to the constitutional provision of the party.

