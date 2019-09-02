Bayelsa PDP primary: Aspirant denies luring delegates through fake bank alerts

ADVERTISEMENT

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Pastor Keniebi Okoko, has denied allegation by the state party leadership of sending fake alerts to bank account of delegates to lure them to vote for him during Tuesday’s party primary in the state.

Okoko, who is one of the 21 governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State jostling for the party’s ticket for the November 16 election in the state, disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa on Monday through a statement personally signed by him.

He added that throughout his 13 years in business world, he had never been associated with fraudulent acts.

Bayelsa state Chairman of PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas had, yesterday, raised the alarm that some aspirants, including Okoko, were sending fake bank alerts to delegates to induce them to vote in their favour, a situation contrary to the constitutional provision of the party.

Okoko said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement by the chairman of PDP in Bayelsa State, Mr Moses Cleopas, accusing me of sending fake bank alerts to some unnamed delegates.

“As usual, we would have ignored such rambling as an attempt to portray me in bad light in the eyes of my teeming supporters within and outside Bayelsa who are banking on me to create a new and sustainable future for this state when I become governor.

“But coming from no less a person than the chairman of our great party, the PDP, it behooves on me to respond to this grave allegation by one who ordinarily should be an umpire in this political game.

“Let it also be stated very clearly that we do not believe that the chairman is acting with the backing of our dear Governor, Seriake Dickson, whose love for the PDP and the Bayelsan people has never been in doubt. The governor we know will never support this level of impunity.

“First, as a pastor with a strong family name to defend, I have never and will never engage in this kind of act which the chairman, who has thrown all decorum to the wind, is publicly accusing me of.

“In my 13 years as a private businessman, I have never been accused of any fraudulent activity. I have built my reputation with my own sweat and any attempt by anybody, including Cleopas, to smear that image will be resisted,” he said.

