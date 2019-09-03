Bayelsa PDP primaries: Accreditation begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Accreditation of delegates in Tuesday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state has commenced.

The delegates who have been camped in some designated hotels in Yenagoa, the state capital, were conveyed to the venue of the accreditation at Ijaw House, along Sani Abacha road by coastal buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegates for each LGA were made to queue for their accreditation one after the other, while security operatives have cordoned off some major roads leading to the venue of the accreditation at Ijaw House and Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre where the voting will likely take place.

21 aspirants are jostling for the sole governorship ticket of the party for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Restoration caucus led by Governor Seriake Dickson have already endorsed the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Douye Diri, as their candidate ahead of today’s primary.

The exercise which would have started earlier suffered a little delay due to the determination of case before Justice E. G Umukoro of the state high court sitting to allow the elected council officials in the state to take part in the exercise.

The court has however dismissed the suit.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App