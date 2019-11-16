Bayelsa: PDP Deputy guber candidate votes – PHOTO

  1. Home
By Victoria Bamas Published Date
Deputy Governorship Candidate of PDP in Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo speaks to press after casting his vote at Ofoni ward 4, Unit 6, Sagbama LGA. Photo: Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

