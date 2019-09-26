Bayelsa: Pay our eight years pension arrears – Retirees beg Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

Retirees in Bayelsa State under the aegis of Bayelsa State Pensioners Association (BPA), on Thursday, appealed to the state governor, Seriake Dickson, to find a way of paying their eight years outstanding pension arrears, saying they have lost count of how much they are being owed.

The retirees who decried the impoverished condition of senior citizens in the state, said for the last eight years, Dickson was able to pay only N2.1bn out of N3.5bn, being part of the outstanding pension arrears his predecessor, Chief Timipre Sylva, owed them before leaving office.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa, the president of the association, Alabo Bodi-Amaran, also appealed to the state government to float a pool of revolving nonprofit fund from where pensioners can receive money for small scale business start up for those who are willing to do so after retirement.

According to Bodi-Amaran retirees in the state have also resolved to support only a candidate in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election who is willing to be committed to paying their arrears.

Bodi-Amaran, also called on pensioners in the state to be calm and wait for further directive on who to vote as Dickson’s successor, saying they should remain nonpartisan and open to wide consultation.

He said: “One of the sad realities pensioners have been subjected to, for almost eight (8) years, is the non-payment of gratuity, being a welfare package rightly paid every retiree to meet the numerous socioeconomic obligations after meritorious service.”

He clarified that “As leaders of the Bayelsa State Pensioners Association, we are calling on all pensioners in the state to be calm and await further directive on who to vote as governor by pensioners on November 16. BPA remains non-partisan but we will continue to fight for and protect the interest of pensioners by being open to consultations.” He said.

