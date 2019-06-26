Bayelsa lawmakers invite education heads over teacher truancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the Commissioner for Education, chairmen and secretaries of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Post Primary Schools Board, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Non Academic Staff Union and secretaries of the eight Local Government Education Authorities to appear before the Joint House Committee on Education and Public Service and Establishment to explain the crumbling state of public schools and teacher truancy.

The summon was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Constituency 1, Barrister Tare Porri, during plenary on Friday.

Porri said the education authorities would explain the plight of education system in the state with a view to alleviating them.

He decried the acute shortage of teachers in rural schools, which he attributed to their refusal to report and work in the rural communities.

Also speaking in favour of the motion, deputy speaker of the house, Mr. Abraham Ingobere, said most teachers posted to the rural communities always worked their transfer back to the state capital thereby affecting educational development in the rural areas.

