Bayelsa, Kogi guber: INEC to publish voters register Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will on Monday, 14th October officially publish the Register of Voters and present same to all the political parties sponsoring candidates for Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for 16th November 2019.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the events will take place at the Commission’s offices in Yenagoa for Bayelsa state and Lokoja for Kogi state and will be presided over by the Supervising National Commissioners and assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners of the respective states.

“From our records, a total of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa state while 23 will contest in Kogi state, being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates.

“As we continue the countdown to the elections in the two states, the commission wishes to remind the political parties that 2nd November, 2019 is the last day for submission of names of Polling Agents for the election to the Electoral Officers in the two states while 14 November 20l9 is the last day for campaigns,” Okoye said.

He urged all candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear during their campaigns.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App