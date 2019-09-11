Bayelsa, Kogi guber: INEC releases result of 133 party primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the results of the primaries conducted by the registered political parties for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

This is contained in 11-page and 10-page separate reports for Bayelsa and Kogi states respectively.

According to the report, 64 parties conducted primaries that were monitored by INEC in Bayelsa state with seven females emerging victorious, while 59 parties in Kogi state conducted primaries that were monitored and which produced four females among the candidates.

Speaking on the reports, INEC’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, said that the lists were not the list of candidates contesting the respective governorship elections.

“As stated in the heading, they are the results of the Political Party Primaries monitored by the commission.

“Some parties may chose, for whatever reason, not to sponsor any candidate even after conducting primaries. It is all in our resolve as a commission to proactively disclose information to the media and the public. We had not previously officially published the result of our monitoring,” Uzzi said.

Daily Trust reports that in Kogi state, the perceived major parties, the ruling APC and major opposition, PDP, has incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, who is seeking a second term mandate and Engr. Wada Musa respectively listed as winners in their respective primaries.

Also, the four female winners in the Kogi State primaries are Barr. Justina Dalapo Abanida, African Democratic Congress (ADC); Mrs. Harirat M. Yakubu, Labour Party (LP); Grace Oluwatoyin Adepoju, Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN) and Barr. Natasha H. Akpoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In Bayelsa State, the APC has Mr. Lyon David as winner of the primary and the ruling PDP listed Senator Douye Diri as winner of the party primary, seven female were also listed as winning their respective party primaries.

While there were few contest at the primaries, especially among the major parties, majority of the winner emerged by “Single Candidate by Affirmation” across the parties.

