Bayelsa, Kogi guber: INEC begins PVC distribution September 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence the distribution of 219,935 uncollected Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) in Bayelsa and Kogi on September 2 for the November 16 governorship elections the two states.

The National Commissioner and Chairman,

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this at the end of the commission’s management meeting in Abuja yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoye said the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the two states shall organize stakeholder meetings in the states and local governments between the 26 and 30 of August 2019 to sensitize the stakeholders on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs from the Registration Areas (RAs) and in the various communities.

On the conduct of primaries for nomination of candidates by parties, Okoye said the period within which notice of intention to conduct primaries for the election of candidates has elapsed and no further notice of intention to conduct party primaries will be entertained.

“Political parties are hereby reminded that in accordance with the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election issued on 16th May 2019, the last day for the conduct of primaries and resolution of all matters or disputes arising therefrom is Thursday 5th September 2019.

“While the last day for the submission of lists of candidates and their Personal Particulars (INEC Forms CF001 and CF002) is Monday 9th September 2019 at 6:00pm at INEC Headquarters, Abuja. Parties are enjoined to ensure compliance with these timelines as no extension or late submission will be entertained,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App