Bayelsa/Kogi governorship: INEC to partner EFCC, ICPC over vote buying

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would deepen its collaboration with anti-graft agencies to tackle the menace of vote buying during the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the quarterly consultative meeting between INEC and political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) would specifically monitor the movement of cash during electioneering campaigns and on election day in the two states.

He said the move follows the success recorded by the EFCC in securing the first conviction of a vote buyer in Gombe state.

Yakubu said: “During the 2019 elections, alleged vote buyers were arrested across the country by the EFCC. Some have already been charged to court and the latest update I received indicated that EFCC have secured the first conviction of a vote buyer in Gombe State.

“The commission will deepen collaboration with the anti-graft agencies to tackle the menace.”

The INEC boss warned all staff of the commission on election duties to remain neutral and maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He also tasked political parties to advise their candidates and supporters against hate speech, violence and other sundry violation of the electoral act.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App