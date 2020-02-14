Bayelsa: INEC ignores Oshiomole’s threat, set to give PDP’s candidates certificate of return

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja call the bluff of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomole by declaring the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The commission is also set to issue the certificate of return to the candidates of the PDP.

Thee National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said yesterday that nobody would be sworn in as governor of Bayelsa state today.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, he said, “From tomorrow (today), there will be no government in Bayelsa State because based on the court judgment, the next winner does not even have one quarter of the votes in two-third of the local governments so, which means, based on the constitution, no one can be sworn in as governor of Bayelsa State.

“Although, as a political party, we respect the rules of law and judgment and that is why we have asked our lawyers to explore all legal devices in making sure Bayelsans get their mandate.”

Comparing the Bayelsa’s case to that of Bauchi in 1999, Oshiomhole said, “The court found that his running mate was not qualified for whatever reason to contest that election, and accordingly the Supreme Court nullified the election of Governor Adamu Mu’azu and the court as a consequence directed INEC to conduct a fresh election.

“As bad as the case of Zamfara was, where after we have won the governorship election, the senatorial election, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly election, the court held that APC did not conduct primaries in Zamfara State and therefore did not participate in that election. This one is totally different, there is no doubt about the fact that proper elections were conducted,” he said.

