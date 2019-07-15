Bayelsa: Gunmen abduct Samson Siasia’s mother

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76 years old mother of an ex-international and former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has been kidnapped in Bayelsa State.

The ex-footballer’s mother, Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, was abducted by unidentified armed men around 2:00am on Monday at her Odoni community house in Sagbama local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time Mrs Siasia is kidnapped, having suffered the same unfortunate incident about four years ago.

Mrs Siasia was first kidnapped in November 2015 and later released after 12 days in the kidnappers den.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman in the state command, SP Asinim Butswat, said the police authority was visiting the community, and promised to get back when they return.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App