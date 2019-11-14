Bayelsa guber: INEC to distribute sensitive materials on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa state says it will distribute sensitive materials for Saturday’s governorship election to all the Registration Area Centres (RAC) in all the eight local government areas in the state on Friday.

INEC’s head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement posted on the commission’s public relations social media group.

According to him, sensitive materials will start leaving Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Yenagoa by 7:00am on Friday to RAC centres across the eight local government areas of the state.

He said: “The sensitive materials include: ballot boxes, ballot papers, card reader machines, inks among others.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Pastor Monday Udoh Tom, had earlier pleaded with the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) to also get involved in observation and movement of the sensitive materials.

