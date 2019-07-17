Bayelsa Guber: I’m most qualified for PDP ticket – Fred Agbedi

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, has said he is the most qualified of all other aspirants for the party’s ticket ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

He explained that his wealth of experience and ability to mobilise the grassroots has endeared him to many and makes him stand out among the aspirants.

The aspirant who paid a courtesy visit to DOMMS Communication, Publisher of Nigerian Pilot Newspaper and Newsworld Magazine’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, said he would deliver good governance to the people if elected governor.

He said he would create enabling environment to attract investors to the state, adding that research as well as vocational training and education would form a critical part of his government if given the mandate.

“I am going round Bayelsa to say that the burning desire I have to serve Bayelsa must be realized in 2019. I am the only aspirant who knows all the corners of Bayelsa state.

“I am conversant with the needs and aspirations of the people of Bayelsa state. Bayelsans are yearning for a man who resides in Bayelsa, someone that they can see at anytime,” he said.

