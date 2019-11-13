Bayelsa guber: Gunmen shoot PDP supporter in Nembe

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead one PDP supporter in Nembe area of Bayelsa.

Our reporter learnt that the PDP supporter, whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this story, was shot inside the party’s protocol van he was driving alongside other party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four other persons inside the vehicle also sustained several bullet wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

When contacted, Police spokesman in Bayelsa state, DSP Butwatt, said the DIG in charge of Bayelsa election will address journalists on the matter soon.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App