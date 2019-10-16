Bayelsa guber: Don’t embezzle ad hoc staff entitlements, INEC warns officials

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned its Electoral Officers (EOs) in Bayelsa State to be transparent in the payment of entitlements to its ad hoc staff for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, gave the advice on Wednesday at the INEC state office in Yenagoa, the state capital, during an interactive session between members of staff of INEC and the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibeanu said the commission had put in place modalities to prevent situations where engaged ad hoc staff would complain or protest about payment for their services after elections.

“We have received several complaints, not necessarily Bayelsa but in several places about ad hoc staff being shortchanged. We know exactly what each ad hoc staff at every level is entitled to.

“What we have decided to do is that each ad hoc staff will get a letter of appointment, stating the details of the functions, entitlements and a procedure for complain. In that way, everybody will know what he or she is entitled to.

“What that means is that Electoral Officers and others, who have to pay ad hoc staff, must be transparent, because they know what they are entitled to. What will be embarrassing is for us to complete the election and hear in the news that ad hoc staff are demonstrating about their pay,” Ibeanu said.

He said the commission was working to avoid discrepancy between the number of registered voters before election and after collation of results.

On his part, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission would not compromise standard, adding that it will ensure the protection and welfare of ad hoc staff during all the processes of the election.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App