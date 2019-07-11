Bayelsa guber: Confusion as deputy governor, SSG, CoS join race

ADVERTISEMENT

Three key officials of the Bayelsa state government have indicated interest in the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

They are the state’s deputy governor, John Jonah, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Talfor Ongolo.

The three officials obtained their expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat on Thursday, in Abuja, saying in their separate remarks that they were in the race to win elections and consolidate on the “Restoration Agenda” of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Deputy Governor said, “We in the state belong to a government called Restoration Government and we are restoring quite a lot. But it can only be work in progress; you cannot do everything in eight years. We were able to contest after four years and came out victorious and it is now time again to contest.

“There is no crack; if there is anything, there is cohesion within the restoration family. People were expecting that by this time the governor will bring one candidate and say this is my candidate, and in fact, they are speculating that others would not be allowed to show interest and they will be forced to just withdraw.

“But at the end, it is the primary that would decide who becomes the candidate.

Similarly, the SSG, Okara, said whoever emerged from the Restoration Camp as candidate of the party would enjoy the support of others.

The Chief of Staff, Ongolo, said only delegates would decide at the primaries who become the candidate of the party, but expressed confidence that the PDP would retain power in the state.

