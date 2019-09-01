  1. Home
Bayelsa guber: Alaibe vows to disarm, reintegrate restive youths

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Timi Alaibe, PDP Governorship aspirant in Bayelsa state.

The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa state, Chief Timi Alaibe, has promised to roll out disarmament, reintegration and demobilization programmes for restive youths in the state when elected as governor.

Alaibe told journalists in Yenagoa on Sunday that such measures will help attract investments to the state and facilitate sustainable development.

He said his ten points agenda for the development of the state addressed the issue of rule of law and order, which is the foundation of peace and development.

“In the first six months of our administration, if I’m given opportunity, we will ensure that there is peace and security in our state, so that people will be comfortable to come and do business in the state.

“We will start enumeration of our youths and do demobilization, disarmament and reintegration programme for the youths in order to set a stage for them to be involved in skills development, which will make them meaningfully engaged.

“We will also develop blue economy for the state and make our graduates employable through skills acquisition, because the bedrock of our economy is human capital development; that is why we are poised to give our children quality education and conducive learning environment.

“I come into the governorship race with a lot of experience; I have knowledge of private sector economy; I also have experience in public sector economy. I will combine both for the development of Bayelsa state when given opportunity.

“I am a team player; I come with strong character and strong leadership skills, over the years, successive administrations in Bayelsa state have created impacts in their own ways in trying to ensure sustainable development for our people, but now is the time to discuss the economy of our state and share our economic prosperity, which we will work out for all Bayelsans,” he said.

He urged all delegates during the PDP governorship primary to see the development of Bayelsa state more than the immediate pecuniary gains.

