Bayelsa govt to invest more on technical, ICT education

The Bayelsa State government has promised to invest more in technical and ICT education.

This is to ensure that school students are trained in various skills before their graduation to solve the problem of unemployment.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth Development, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, said this while speaking during a one day youth summit, with the theme ‘Transforming Education.’

He said with investment in technical education the young people will get themselves busy after graduation rather than waiting for government jobs.

“We are talking about the need to change the educational curricular in this part of the world to meet the challenges of today. We cannot be in the same Ezekiel goes to school kind of education. We should begin to change our curricular, to a technical one because that’s where the world is going to now.

“People are talking about Artificial Intelligence, people are talking about ICT and our educational curricular is still stagnant like what was attainable in sixties or fifties.

“That is why I suggest that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) should be changed to an agricultural service corps so that if a student finishes university he’s now channelled to agro business and if he spends one year there you can imagine the yield that will be coming out,” he said.

