Bayelsa gov’ship: Supreme Court upholds Lyon’s nomination

The Supreme Court has upheld the primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC which produced David Lyon as the candidate of the party.

A five member panel of justices presided by Justice Mary Odili on Tuesday also dismissed the appeal by an APC governorship aspirant, Heineken Lokpobiri, challenging the nomination of Lyon as the governorship candidate of the party during the election.

Lyon won the governorship election in the state, ending the 20 years dominance of the People Democratic Party in the state.

In the lead judgement by Justice John Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the appeal has become statute barred by the provision of Section 285 (9) of Nigerian Constitution 1999 having been brought 14 days after the expiration of time.

The panel unanimously held that the cause of action which arose after the primary on September 4, 2019 lapsed on September 17, 2019.

