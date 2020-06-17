  1. Home
  3. Bayelsa gov’ship: S/Court orders speedy hearing of Alaibe’s appeal
Bayelsa gov’ship: S/Court orders speedy hearing of Alaibe’s appeal

By John Chuks Azu 

The Supreme Court has ordered accelerated hearing in the appeal filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe challenging the primary in the state.

A five-member panel presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad yesterday asked Alaibe and respondents, the PDP and Governor Duoye Diri to regularise their processes having withdrawn two applications pending before the court.

The apex court asked counsel to  Alaibe, S.T. Ologunorisa (SAN) to regularize his processes, having withdrawn two applications which were not opposed by the lawyer to the defendant.

Lawyers to the PDP and Governor Diri, Emmanuel Enoidem and Chris Uche (SAN), said they were not in opposition to the application by the appellant to regularise his processes.

