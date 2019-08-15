Bayelsa gov’ship aspirant vows to tackle cultism through job creation

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG) and one of the 21 PDP governorship aspirants, Barr. Kemela Okara, has promised to confront insecurity and cultism in the state through job creation and industrialisation if elected.

Barr. Okara who also served as a commissioner under Gov. Seriake Dickson, told journalists yesterday that he would sustain and improve the strides of the outgoing government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his exposure in private and public sectors would help in providing private sector-driven economy for the state, where every citizen would have opportunity to get something meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Gov. Dickson in the past eight years has worked assiduously to reposition the state, what is important now is the right person who will consolidate, that is why I’m coming with my experience in private and public sectors to create a private sector-driven economy for Bayelsa State.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App