Bayelsa governorship: Court dismisses Alaibe’s appeal against Diri

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, challenging the primary that produced Governor Duoye Diri.

A five-member panel of justices, presided by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour dismissed the appeal after it was withdrawn by Alaibe.

The panel had earlier called the attention of Alaibe’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), to the fact that the issue borders on the internal affairs of a political party.

Alaibe had earlier approached a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt challenging the process leading to the PDP primary election in the state after disagreeing with the election of 3-man delegates.

Shortly after the court declined jurisdiction, he (Alaibe) withdrew the case, participated and lose out to Diri.

After losing out in the primaries, Alaibe proceeded to the Federal High Court, Owerri, seeking a nullification of the primary election which Governor Duoye Diri won.

However, after the case was dismissed, Alaibe moved to the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri.

In May, the Appeal Court dismissed his appeal, seeking the conduct of fresh PDP governorship primary election in the state.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the Appeal Court, Alaibe approached the apex court where he prayed the court to declare him the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App