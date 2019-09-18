Bayelsa governor sacks aide over misconduct

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, has sacked Mrs. Helen Bob as a Special Adviser in his administration with immediate effect over ‘Acts of gross indiscipline and misconduct.’

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Wednesday, stated that Mrs Bob was dismissed for repeated acts of gross misconduct, indiscipline, irresponsibility and acts unbecoming of a person occupying the high position of Special Adviser in any government whatsoever.

The governor’s spokesperson said that Mrs Bob who had been a Special Adviser for almost eight years was among 130 Special Advisers out of over 2,000 appointees engaged by the governor to render necessary services to the state and to give a sense of belonging and legitimate support to party members.

He, however, wished Mrs Bob well in her future political endeavours.

Our correspondent reports that the development is not unconnected with the politics of the just-concluded governorship primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where Mrs Bob supported Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, Fred Agbedi to clinch the party governorship ticket outside the governor’s preferred candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Bob was also a strong advocate for the deputy governorship slot of the party to be zoned to Ogbia local government in Bayelsa East senatorial district, former President Goodluck Jonathan area, while the governor preferred somebody from his Sagbama local government.

Before her appointment as the special adviser, Bob was the PDP state woman leader, where her influence in mobilizing the women of the state was very paramount to political office holders.

