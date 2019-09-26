  1. Home
  3. Bayelsa governor reshuffles cabinet, redeploys three commissioners
Bayelsa governor reshuffles cabinet, redeploys three commissioners

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson.
Bayelsa state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state executive council.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ebipatei Apaingolo is now Commissioner for Youth Development, while the erstwhile Commissioner for Youths, Comrade Udengs Eradiri, is now redeployed to the Ministry of Environment.

The governor also assigned Mr Churson Obosi, to the newly created ministry of NGOs, Cooperatives and Diaspora Affairs.

“All the appointments take immediate effect,” the statement noted.

