Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon gets INEC’s certificate of return

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to the Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Senator Degi Eremienyo.

The commission on Thursday also presented a certificate of return to the House of Assembly member-elect for Brass constituency l, Dr Charles Daniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo States, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificate to Lyon.

Agbamuche-Mbu, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders including the police, army, traditional rulers, the women and the youth for abiding by the electoral law to record the most violence-free poll in the state.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, the governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, dedicated his victory during the November 16, 2019 to the people of the state, whom he said made it possible.

Lyon, also commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services for living up to their responsibilities during the elections.

He said: “I thank the INEC for its commitment to the conclusion of the state elections despite pressure to do otherwise.

“To all the people of Bayelsa, this is. the time to come together to build our dear state; my victory at the poll is for the people and I am assuring you, my people that I will not fail you.

“The APC led administration will be for a total change which Bayelsa is going to be witnessing in the next few months. I believe in this context, everyone is a winner.

“Let us come together and ensure that the state develop,” he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App