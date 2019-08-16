Bayelsa: Government spent N79.7m for corps members’ stipends

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa state government said it has spent about N79.7 million for corps members stipends serving in the state in the last four months.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai disclosed this in Yenagoa on Friday, during the state’s monthly transparency briefing to intimate the indigenes about government income and expenditures for the months of June and July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner also announced that within the period, the state government also gave N16.2 million bail out funds to the eight local government areas of the state to settle the backlog of salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebiabie explained that the total money received from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for the month of June was pecked at N11.785 billion.

He said: “Derivation fund received was N7.630 billion and Value Added Tax stood at over N953 million. The first line FAAC deductions amounted to over N1.5 billion, while excess crude to the state stood at N126.6 million.:

“The money spent for civil servants salaries is N3.60 billion, political appointees salaries N429 million. Grant to state-owned tertiary institutions gulped N699 million.”

“Payment of four months allowance of the NYSC members serving in the state gulped over N79 million.”

“When comparing FAAC deductions of June, which stood at N1.5 billion with the month of July of N1.125 billion, the state recorded over N100 million different.”

“For the month of July, the gross inflow from FAAC stood at over N11 billion. IGR stood at N.5 billion, while teachers grant stood at N53 million, and political appointees N430 million.” He said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App