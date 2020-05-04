Bayelsa extends stay-at-home order for one week

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has extended the stay-at-home order for another one week as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state government had, one week ago, imposed a total lockdown in the state due to the confirmation of the index case of coronavirus.

The acting Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday, also confirmed that the state government adopted the presidential curfew directive between 8pm and 6am for two weeks commencing from May 4, 2020.

He said that wearing of face mask in public is now compulsory, while violators risk prosecution, noting that all markets will remain open but traders and buyers must maintain social distancing.

The government also permitted Churches and other worship centres to hold services, with big congregations to maintain the maximum of 50 persons while small ones are not to have more than 20 persons in attendance.

