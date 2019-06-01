Bayelsa electoral commission chairman resigns two months to LG poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC, Dr. Bertola Perekeme, has resigned his position barely two months to the local government council election in the state.

According to a source in the commission, Dr. Perekeme resigned yesterday in a letter addressed to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, citing alleged “threats to his life and immediate family members.”

It was gathered that in a letter which dated May 31, 2019, Dr. Perekeme thanked Governor Dickson for the opportunity given him to serve and expressed hope that his resignation would not affect the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections in Bayelsa State slated for August 10, 2019.

Perekeme confirmed his resignation in a telephone conversation with Daily Trust newspaper in Yenagoa on Saturday, saying the reasons given for his resignation were valid.

Bayelsa State has not conducted local government election since 2015 when the incumbent governor Dickson won reelection.

