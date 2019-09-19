  1. Home
Bayelsa election: Yiaga Africa tasks Journalists on accurate reportage

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa   Published Date

Ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa state, a non-governmental organization, Yiaga Africa has called on Journalists in the state to leverage on accurate data from its ‘Watching The Vote project’ in reporting election related issues.

The group, in recognising the important role media play in the electoral process, convened a round table forum for journalists in the state  to discuss how the upcoming governorship elections will be reported using accurate data.

Speaking during the discussion held yesterday in Yenagoa,   Project Director, Mrs Cynthia Mbamalu, reiterated the project’s commitment to provide timely information on the election process, starting from the pre-election environment.

According to her, Watching The Vote is a comprehensive observation of the electoral process which includes the observation of the political party primaries, pre-election environment in all Local government areas and the election day observation which deploys the Parallel Vote Tabulation.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bayelsa state, Mr Samuel Numonengi commended YIAGA AFRICA’s election observation plans and urged journalists to remain professional in the cause of their reportage.

 

