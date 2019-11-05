Bayelsa election: INEC to deploy sign language interpreters to polling units

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy sign language interpreters who will volunteer to serve at various polling units and communities to help the hearing impaired persons cast their votes without challenges.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC for Bayelsa State, Pastor Monday Tom Udoh, disclosed this on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a voter education and sensitization forum for sign language interpreters, organized by the commission for sign language interpreters in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He announced that INEC had done everything within its powers to ensure that persons with disabilities take part in the forthcoming governorship election and the future ones.

He said: “INEC has done greatly by always making sure that we don’t exclude any group of persons in our processes. That is why we gather you today to be taught in sign languages efficiency and help the deaf know what is going on in the society.

“We need to support you, that is the reason INEC has decided to make sure that we brought you here today to be taught and show the way sign languages work and interpretation of the language to allow the deaf to be part of our processes.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App