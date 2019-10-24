Bayelsa election: Avoid electoral offences, NYSC urges corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members that would be deployed as ad-hoc staff during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state to avoid and resist any tendency to indulge in electoral offences as they are not immune to criminal charges because of their virtue as corps members.

The Area Coordinator of NYSC in charge of the six states of the South South zone, Mr Omotade Ayodele Benjamin gave the warning on Thursday while addressing corps members during his working visit to Bayelsa state where he is expected to dialogue with critical stakeholders ahead of the election to guarantee the safety of corps members.

Benjamin, who had earlier in company of the NYSC state Coordinator for Bayelsa state, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth and other management staff visited the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Pastor Monday Udo Tom, pleaded with INEC to make adequate security and logistic arrangements for the safety of corps members.

He also pleaded with INEC to ensure that those who will be deployed to riverine areas are provided with life jackets as most of them are not conversant with swimming.

He said: “As corps member, you must do everything possible to resist electoral offences, because you are not immune against criminal offences because you are a corps member, stay away from anything that will tarnish your future as the result of indulging in anything that translate to electoral offences.

“See this election as your future and as opportunity to contribute your quota to the leadership development in Nigeria, abide by the electoral guidelines and avoid inducement” he said.

