Bayelsa: Degi-Eremienyo gives Bribena 7-day ultimatum over certificate forgery comment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16th Bayelsa state governorship election, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has given a seven-day ultimatum to Miebi Bribena, a PDP member from the state to retract a defamatory comment he made against him on a television programme on Tuesday.

Our reporter gathered that Bribena had, in the comment, alleged that Senator Degi-Eremienyo in 1990 faced court litigation on grounds of certificate forgery.

Senator Degi-Eremienyo said, after Mr. Bribena’s interview, today that he has never faced any criminal charge in his career, either in public or private life.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Ebinimi Omubo, the Senator expressed regrets over “the manner in which some politicians have become extremely desperate in their accumulation of lies just to appease their pay masters.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“To keep the records straight, it will be recalled that Senator Degi’s victory at the said election Bribena referred to in 1990 was not challenged in any court of law by the candidate, (now) Late Michael Inemo John.

“Bribena by this statement should be ready for the worst legal battle of his life as this will model his mind to speak only the truth but not lying for political patronage,” he stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App