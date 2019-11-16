BayelsaDecides: Multiple gunshots disrupt voting at Opolo

ADVERTISEMENT

Sporadic gunshots have disrupted voting at ward 5 unit 8 of Opolo in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Eye witness account had it that accreditation had been concluded and the voters ready to cast their votes when heavily armed gunmen invaded the units, dispersed the electoral officers and carted away the electoral materials.

The gunmen chased away all the voters just as they smashed vehicles windscreen parked close to the polling unit.

“We have been accredited and were getting ready to cast our votes when unknown gunmen invaded the polling unit and started shooting. They dispersed the INEC officials and carted away electoral materials. Voters were also dispersed as they scampered for safety”

“The gunmen went berserk as they smashed vehicles windscreen as well as houses close to the polling unit. We could not cast our votes because of the shooting,” stated the eye witness.

As of the time of filling this report heavily armed policemen have taken over the polling unit.

