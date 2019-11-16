Breaking News
Two killed in Kogi West, as gunmen in police uniforms scare away voters
Bayelsa Decides: Gov Seriake, Wife vote in Sagbama – PHOTOS

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Gov Seriake Dickson and wife, Rachel vote at Oriewari ward 2, unit 5, Toro-Orua in Sagbama LGA. Decries APC use of security agents to rub poll. Photo: Bassey Willie, Yenagoa
