Bayelsa confirms first COVID-19 death

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed its first COVID-19 death.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had reported six new cases for the state earlier in the week.

The Director of Public Health in the state’s ministry of health and member of the state COVID-19 task force committee, Dr Jones Stowe, confirmed this to our correspondent through a text message.

It was gathered that the first fatality of COVID-19 in the state was one of the two military personnel who were among the new cases announced some days back.

He died after suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and other related complications days after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to health officials in the isolation centre, all attempts to save his life proved abortive even with the best of supportive care and treatment.

