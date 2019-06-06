UPDATED: Bayelsa Assembly elects new speaker, deputy

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected Tonye Emmanuel Esina representing Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency I, as the speaker of the sixth Assembly, which was inaugurated some minutes ago.

Also, Hon. Abraham Ngobere representing Brass constituency III has also been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly.

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker promised to support the Executive arm of the state government to ensure that Bayelsa is governed well and government deliver on its promises to the people of the state.

He said: “This assembly will work harmoniously with the Executive to deliver on his mandates and campaign promises to the people of the state.

“As legislators, we will work on those laws that will affect the masses positively, because we want to run people-oriented legislature,” he said.

Until his new role, Esenah was a former lecturer in Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua and later Niger Delta University, Amassoma.

He was also a chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, before he was elected into Bayelsa State House of Assembly in 2011 for his first tenure. He is currently on his third tenure at the state assembly.

Out of the 24 members in the state assembly, 23 have taken their oaths of office today, while Brass constituency 1 still remain without a representative, as INEC is yet to conclude election in the constituency.

