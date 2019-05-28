Bayelsa, A/Ibom warn youths against cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday urged the youth to shun cultism, drug abuse and other vices.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, gave the warning while addressing journalists in Yenagoa as part of activities for the 2019 Children’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel says his government will not tolerate antisocial behaviours like cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape or any other crimes among youths in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo as the special guest of honour during the 2019 Children’s Day celebration, Emmanuel urged the youth to resist the peer pressure to engage in illicit behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App