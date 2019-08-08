Bayelsa: 10,000 traders benefit from FG’s tradermoni scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10,000 traders in various markets in Bayelsa state have benefited from the Federal government’s tradermoni free interest loan empowerment scheme.

The federal government delegation went to major markets in the state capital, including Tombia-Etegwe roundabout, Okaka market, and others, disbursing N10,000 to each of the 10,000 beneficiaries shortlisted for the scheme, urged to used the money properly.

Speaking after the exercise, the officer in charge of Strategy and Operations in the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Mr. Taiwo Tunmobi, said over 20,000 traders had earlier registered for the programme, but 10,000 were considered to benefited from the first batch.

He urged beneficiaries to make good use of the money and ensure that they pay back at the stipulated time to enable government to do more for them.

According to the GEEP officer, two options were given to the beneficiaries to make daily payment of N85.00 or N430.00 weekly to the tradermoni account of the federal government in any bank of their choice after two weeks of grace.

He said: “Those who finish the repayment of their first loan on time stand the opportunity to receive higher amount of N15,000 and so on. The federal government has a very big plan for the empowerment of small scale enterprises.”

“The programme is for the federal government to empower traders, artisans and it makes it easier for young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

“Of course, our targets are micro business SMEs; these are people who typically have zero access to credit. As the government helps them to grow their businesses, their families will benefit and the economy will also benefit”, he added.

