Bauchi’s unending squabbles over salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

For many years, the total number of civil servants and the total amount being paid to them in Bauchi State have remained contentious. Countless civil servants have also remained at the receiving end of rivalries among politicians who see the salary crisis as “a window” of dislodging or getting at their opponents.

The issue became more prominent since 2015 when ex-Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, after assuming office, embarked on a long verification exercise to ascertain the number of civil servants on the payroll of the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Gov. Abubakar disclosed at the time that the salary being paid workers was taking the highest percentage of the monthly federal allocation to the state, and described the development as “unacceptable”.

Abubakar who rode to the seat of power on the platform of the APC by defeating the candidate of the outgoing governor at the time, Isah Yuguda of the PDP, claimed that the huge money being paid as salary left the state with almost nothing for capital projects amid negligible Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to the then governor, the state had a monthly wage bill of N5.2bn, while it received an average of N6bn monthly income.

He then embarked on a verification exercise which lingered for a long time and pitched him against the state civil servants and pensioners whose benefits payment stopped and accumulated to about N26bn.

Abubakar justified his action on the backlog of four months’ salary left unpaid by his predecessor, Yuguda.

After some time, Abubakar said he had weeded out about 26,000 ghost workers through the verification exercise, after wondering why salary figures remained static despite the fact that some employees had retired amid increase of pension benefits.

He also stopped paying gratuities to retired civil servants after what he described as “an astronomical increase of the amount due from N15bn to N26bn in just two years.”

And ahead of the 2019 elections, the issue became a major campaign item for the opposition PDP in the state which won the hearts of an already disenchanted working population.

The immediate former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had at various times during campaigns, revealed that the idea of ghost workers and verification were used by the APC-led administration in Bauchi to siphon money.

The issue became the last straw that broke the camel’s back for Abubakar, as the debate cost him re-election and brought the Gov. Bala Mohammed-led PDP administration in March, 2019.

Salary jumped up two notches

However, after he became governor, Bala Mohammed had during a programme aired by Channels Television, said the total wage bill of Bauchi State was now N7bn.

The figure showed an increase of almost N1.8bn from the N5.2bn being paid by the immediate past administration.

There was some sort of outrage after the disclosure, with many observers trying to come to terms with the new development while the government kept mute about the figures, besides claims that measures were being put in place to reform the civil service to save cost.

This prompted some persons and groups, especially from the opposition APC, to question the government’s sincerity regarding salaries and other emoluments.

At the height of the debate, the Youth Wing of the APC in Bauchi State urged Gov. Mohammed to disclose what he was paying as monthly salary to the state and local government workers.

The group’s spokesperson, Mukhtar Jibril, said, “We did not forget his (governor’s) claims during his campaigns. Therefore, we urge him to tell the world the exact amount being used to pay state and local governments workers as monthly salaries.”

Resignation of finance commissioner

Besides pressure from the opposition, the Commissioner of Finance, Nura Manu Soro, resigned from the cabinet less than two months after their inauguration.

And despite speculations, Soro has declined speaking to the press on the actual reason he left his job as he refused to respond to several messages and phone calls.

However, sources at the finance ministry in Bauchi claimed that in addition to other contentious issues, the former commissioner resigned because “he was not comfortable with the new wage bill.”

A source added that, “Nura Manu Soro insisted to leave when the governor declined him approval to go after the bulky ghost workers he had uncovered few days after assuming office.”

But few hours after his resignation, the Bauchi State Government announced a cabinet reshuffle which moved Soro from the lucrative finance ministry to the Ministry of Youths.

Although Soro had left, Gov. Mohammed soon disclosed that 41,000 ghost workers had been uncovered by the state government, probably the same ghost workers the ex-commissioner was said to have uncovered.

A source said, “While former Gov. Mohammed Abubakar claimed to have been paying N5.2bn, to which the ex- commissioner investigated and found that 41 per cent of the beneficiaries were probably ghost workers, it will require a lot of diligent work to uncover why the wage bill is now N7bn.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App