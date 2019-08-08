Bauchi varsity flood tragedy an act of God – Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

…No student is missing – VC

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appealed to students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, to consider the tragedy that affected the institution at the Gubi Campus in which lives were lost as an act of God.

Abdulkadir said this when he received officials of the National Union of Bauchi State Students who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Bauchi, and requested him to immediately reconstruct the collapsed bridge which killed four students.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu Sulaiman, Abdulkadir assured them of government’s action.

While sympathising with the management of the university over the incident, Gov. Abdulkadir prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

National President of NUBASS, Ibrahim Hashimu Abdullahi, appealed for the provision of health facilities and construction of boreholes in the university in order to alleviate the suffering of the students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammed Ahmad Abdulazeez, said so far, three students were confirmed dead and that “no student is missing.”

He spoke yesterday when he received Governor Abdulkadir’s representative, who paid a sympathy visit to the institution.

He said the university management had constituted a high powered committee to work out modalities towards averting recurrence of such incident.

