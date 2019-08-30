Bauchi: Tribunal upholds reps member’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Bauchi has upheld the election of Mansur Manu Soro, the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dayyabu Chiroma, ‎who also contested for the seat and his party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), had filed a petition challenging Soro’s eligibility to contest and his declaration as the winner of the election.

Soro, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as first, second and third respondents in the petition.

However, the tribunal at its sitting on Friday ruled that Soro is eligible to contest and was the duly elected member representing the constituency.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-man panel chaired by Justice B.M Tukur assisted by Justice Bennet J.Ilaumo and Justice T.B Adegoke ruled thus:

“This issue is accordingly resolve in favour of the 1st Respondent. On the whole, the three issues for determination herein are therefore resolved in favour of the 1st respondent. All the reliefs claimed by the Petitioners against the respondent fail and are refused.

“The 1st Respondent’s return as the winner of Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency seat of Bauchi State is hereby upheld.”

