Bauchi tribunal: Senator Bulkachuwa, others know fate on Friday, Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, the lawmaker representing Bauchi North at the Red Chamber, and others will know their fates on Friday when the House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal resumes its sitting on Friday.

Bulkachuwa is being challenged at the tribunal by Farouq Mustapha of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) through petition number EPT/NASE/BA/9/2019 filed at the tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulkachuwa was declared and returned winner of the said election for Bauchi North Senatorial District by INEC, the third respondent in the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Parties in the suit had adopted their final written addresses since the 21st day of August, 2019, and the tribunal reserved its judgement.

Other petitions whose judgements will be delivered on Friday include petitions numbers: EPT/NASE/BA/1/2019 Garba Dahiru and PDP Versus APC and INEC over the 23rd February National Assembly election for Bauchi-South Senatorial District; EPT/NASE/BA/13/2019 Lawal Hussaini Ibrahim versus INEC, APC and Garba Dahiru over the Bauchi-South senatorial election.

Other judgements that will be delivered by the tribunal on Tuesday September 10, 2019 are on petition number EPT/NASE/BA/7/2019 between Bappa Aliyu Misau and Senator Halliru Dauda Jika, APC and INEC over election for Bauchi-Central Senatorial District.

The rest are petitions numbers EPT/NAHR/BA/6/2019 between Mohammed Wabu and NNPP Versus Honourable Mohammed Garba Gololo, APC and INEC over Gamawa Federal Constituency 2019 election and EPT/NAHR/BA/10/2019 Ahmed Yerima and PDP Versus Makama Misau Ibrahim, APC and INEC over Misau-Dambam Federal Constituency 2019 election of Bauchi state.

The tribunal had at its last sitting fixed September 6th and 10th on Farouq’s petition and others for judgements.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App