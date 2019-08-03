Bauchi to get $3 million education grant

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State will benefit from a $3 million education grant to address the challenges of Out-of-School Children in the state.

The grant will be provided under the Better Education Service Delivery for All project.

This was disclosed by the Project’s Team Leader, Professor Gidado Tahir when he led members of the project on a courtesy call to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in Bauchi.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Tahir explained that the project is an initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to support some selected states to address the menace of out-of-school children.

He said members of the team were in the state to intimate the governor on their activities and appealed to him to key into the project to enable the state get the maximum benefit.

The team leader also urged Governor Mohammed to invest more in the state’s education sector so as to ensure effective teaching and learning in schools.

Responding, Governor Mohammed acknowledged the efforts of the federal government in supporting state governments to address the challenges facing education sector in their states.

He pledged to comply with the project’s requirements, adding that the grant will assist his administration to find lasting solution to the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

The Governor therefore, directed the Secretary to the State Government and the Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board to work with members of the team for the success of the project in the state.

