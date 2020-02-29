Bauchi refutes N3.6 billion contract scam allegation

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government has described the report by an online platform of a N3.6 billion contract scam allegation as tissue of lies promoted for selfish reasons by politicians who have embarked on a campaign of calumny, blackmail and mischief against the governor of the state, Bala Mohammed and his administration.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, faulted the allegation in a statement issued on Friday.

“We challenge the platform to release the contract terms and show evidence of any infraction by the contractor as to warrant the spurious and malicious allegation that Bauchi state is being short-changed by this contract,” the statement noted.

An Online platform had on 22nd February 2020, published a report alleging that the government did not follow laid down procedure in awarding the contact for the supply of 105 official vehicles. It also alleged that the governor is a director in the company that was awarded the contract.

The statement said,”the story in its entirety is to put it mildly, a very serious distraction from the ethical governance environment that the leadership of Governor Mohammed, has established in the state; a paradigm shift from the past and a vehicle that promotes transparency, accountability and due process. It is important to place on record, as was stated in the story that, when contacted, I emphatically and painstakingly debunked all the allegations that were considered as the kernel of the story”

The statement added that, “In order to justify its baseless and false allegation of impropriety, the platform gave the impression that the contract award was rushed. That is laughable as no such thing ever happened. On assumption of office, the Government was confronted with the highly demoralising spectre of its critical human resources being incapacitated logistically, either because of rickety vehicles left behind by the Mohammed Abubakar Administration or the absence of any means of transportation at all. As things stood, the need to provide this important work facility was, for all practical purposes, no longer a matter of choice but of acute necessity.

“Despite the urgency, Government took the following steps; It first reviewed the 2019 Appropriation Act to accommodate the essential and emergency expenditures; the procurement of vehicles fell within this category. The State House of Assembly passed the reviewed budget. The Executive Governor approved the reviewed budget and as Chairman in Council, gave anticipatory approval to the sourcing of funds and procurement of the vehicles on contract financing. The Governor’s request was transmitted to the House of Assembly and subsequent approval for the borrowing plan of the procurement and contract financing was given by the Assembly.”

“Upon receipt of the permission to embark on the procurement based on the House Resolution and approval to spend, quotations were called for and received in accordance with the Bauchi State Public Procurement Law (Sections 65, 66 and 70), Public Procurement Act (Sections 41 & 42) and other necessary procurement requirement. The State House Assembly approved virement to cover the increased expenditure.”

The statement explained, “As can be deduced from the above, the vehicle purchase passed through the crucible of both legislative and executive scrutiny and, indeed, complied with all extant procurement laws. Unfortunately, the newspaper’s attempt to fault the process, by disputing the approval sequence ignores the standard practice that, even under the procurement act, a Governor, heads of legislative houses, MDAs, etc have the powers to give anticipatory approval where delay could jeopardise operations, provided he or she is convinced that the due process machinery has been irreversibly set in motion.If the Governor’s proactive step to equip and motivate the critical human resource component of his Change Administration amounts to impropriety, then the Governor will not hesitate to commit the offence again!

On the allegation that the governor is a director of the company that won the contract, the statement said that governor Mohammed has never been a director of ADDA Nigeria Limited, “If the platform had conducted a thorough investigation, particularly on the Particulars of Directors (Form CAC 7) of ADDA Nigeria Limited, attached to the contract bidding document, the newspaper would have discovered that the said Alhaji Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of ADDA Nigeria Limited, is not one and the same person as Senator Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi, Governor of Bauchi State. They are totally different – they are not one and the same person, for the following reasons,”

“The specimen signature appearing against the name of the said Alhaji Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of ADDA Motors Ltd, affixed on Form CAC 7 of the company during incorporation, is entirely different from the signature of Senator Bala Mohammed, CON, Governor of Bauchi state. Secondly, the address of 100 Liman Mahmoud Street, Bauchi provided on the Form CAC 7, (Particulars of Directors), by the said Alhaji Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of ADDA Nigeria Limited, has never been the residence of Senator Bala Mohammed, CON, Governor of Bauchi State or any other member of his family.”

The statement further stressed that Senator Bala Mohammed has never lived at No 227 Gombe Road, Bauchi as contained in Form CAC 7A.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the attempt to discredit the Governor by making heavy weather of his relationship with Abdullahi Yari is not only disingenuous but wicked. No amount of blackmail can hide their well-known resentment that, unlike previous practice, under this dispensation, a company owned by a full-blooded indigene of Bauchi state; has now won such a contract, for the first time. Let it be known that the Government of Bala Mohammed will never succumb to such a cheap blackmail.”

The statement also debunked claim that some of the vehicles are yet to be delivered to the state.

“This is a blatant lie that that exposes the sponsors as hypocrites masquerading as Patriots. The contract was successfully executed, and all the 105 vehicles delivered in accordance with the contract agreement. We make bold to say that all the 105 vehicles were duly supplied and faithfully distributed to the three arms of government including the Executive Governor, the Deputy Governor and the State First Lady including their fleets; the Rt. Honourable Speaker and his fleet, the 31 House of Assembly Members and all the Honourable Commissioners. Others are the Chief Judge and the Grand Khadi, all High Court Judges and Khadis, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, State Chief of Protocol Officer, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Parastatals, etc”

The statement claimed that “Governor Bala Mohammed’s track record and exposure as a well-grounded civil servant who rose to the rank of director in the Federal Civil Service, his legislative experience as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and prior executive actions as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); have equipped him with all the nuances about due process that now run in his DNA. When you add his hounding by the EFCC which was gleefully incorporated into the story , it becomes inconceivable, by that same fact, that he will succumb to the temptation or mistake of by-passing due process in his actions”.

