Bauchi records another COVID-19 death

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state has recorded another death from COVID-19.

The patient died while receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

Eight persons have so far died from the disease.

An update from the state Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre indicates that the state also recorded two new cases and discharged six patients whose second tests returned negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The statement explained that so far a total of 220 coronavirus patients have been discharged out of the 238 total confirmed cases.

The statement said that the state’s active cases have continued to fall rapidly, with only 10 patients remaining in the hospitals.

The case fatality rate stands at 3.4%.

The statement noted that the total samples taken and tested was 1,777 of which 238 persons have been confirmed positive.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App