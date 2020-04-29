Bauchi records 18 new cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government on Wednesday said that the state has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of positive cases to 29.

Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, who disclosed this during media briefing on COVID-19 in the state, said that all the 18 cases are migrants from Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt who came into state recently.

Mohammed explained that the state task force committee on COVID-19 had discharged six patients who recovered from the virus.

He said there were now 23 active cases without any death, adding that the government will strengthen the boarder lockdown because all the current cases are people who came into the state from the high risk states.

The governor noted that the state government has concluded plans to establish a testing centre for COVID-19, Lassa fever, Yellow fever and tropical diseases.

He also reveals that the state had recorded 39 deaths from Lassa fever in the last three months.

